Voter ID measure heading to North Carolina House floor

Legislation designed to carry out a new constitutional amendment requiring photo identification to vote in person in North Carolina is closing in on another key General Assembly vote.
The House scheduled floor debate Wednesday for the measure, which describes the types of ID cards that would qualify, along with a host of exceptions. The Senate approved a somewhat narrower version last week.
A final bill will go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is a voter ID opponent. Any veto could be overridden by Republicans if they stay united. The GOP's veto-proof majorities go away in January, providing some explanation why Republicans acted so quickly after the voter ID amendment referendum was approved last month.
The House measure also would put additional voter ID rules upon mail-in absentee ballots.
