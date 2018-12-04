Court-ordered redo of Georgia primary race too close to call

A court-ordered repeat of a primary election for a northeast Georgia legislative seat is too close to declare a winner.
Republican state Rep. Dan Gasaway faced GOP challenger Chris Erwin in a rematch Tuesday, more than six months after the original election was tainted by voters casting ballots in the wrong race.
Unofficial election returns Tuesday showed Erwin leading by just a handful of votes out of more than 7,000 total. Election officials said several provisional ballots were outstanding.
A Superior Court judge ordered the election redone after Habersham County officials acknowledged mapping mistakes assigned some voters to the wrong House district.
The 28th District House seat includes about half of Habersham County as well as Banks and Stephens counties in Georgia's northeast corner.
