Newly elected judges in Mississippi undergo training

Newly elected Mississippi judges are learning how to do their jobs.
A week of training started Monday in Jackson. One of the first sessions was on letting go of being an advocate lawyer and beginning to think like a judge.
The incoming judges are also learning about the types of cases they will hear.
A state court system news release says 18 new chancery judges, nine new circuit judges and 10 new county court judges will take office Jan. 1. Three new judges on the Mississippi Court of Appeals will take office Jan. 7.
In addition to the week of training by the Mississippi Judicial College, the new judges are set for two weeks of training at the National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada.
