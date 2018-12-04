Missing search and rescue dog found

A Rhode Island State Police search and rescue dog that had gone missing has been found.
The dog named Ruby ran off near Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick near the East Greenwich line on Monday. Police did not say what the dog was doing there.
Col. Ann Assumpico says the Australian shepherd and border collie mix was found unharmed in the same general area at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and reunited with her handler, Trooper Daniel O'Neil.
It's unclear why she wandered off.
Ruby was recognized by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards for leading rescuers to an unconscious teen in the woods of Glocester last year.
