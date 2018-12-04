Walker picks attorney to serve on UW regents

Gov. Scott Walker has appointed a high-powered attorney to serve on the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.
Walker has selected Scott Beightol to serve on the board until May 2023. He replaces Republican Bryan Steil, who resigned from the regents last week to focus on his first term in Congress. Steil defeated Democrat Randy Bryce in the Nov. 6 elections to win outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat.
Beightol is a partner in the Michael Best and Friedrich firm, which helped Republican lawmakers redraw legislative boundaries in 2011. Democrats allege the boundaries so unfairly consolidated Republican voters that they're unconstitutional.
According to MBF's website, Beightol focuses on employment discrimination, labor arbitrations and trade secrets.
The state Senate is set to confirm Beightol during a lame-duck floor session Tuesday.
