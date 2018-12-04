2 Missouri lawmakers resign as terms nearing an end

Two Missouri state lawmakers have resigned early from office.
Legislative records show that Democratic state Sen. Jake Hummel resigned Friday and Republican Rep. Kirk Mathews resigned effective Nov. 27. Both St. Louis area lawmakers were scheduled to end their terms in January.
Hummel lost in the Democratic primary earlier this year and Mathews chose not to run again.
Neither cited a reason in his resignation letter. But leaving office now will preserve their right to register as a lobbyist sooner rather than later.
A constitutional amendment taking effect Thursday requires state legislators to wait two years after the end of their terms to become lobbyists, instead of the six-month waiting period in current law. The new constitutional provision applies only to people in office after it takes effect.
