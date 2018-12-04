Nevada justice panel wants to ease some drug penalties

A state panel on the justice system is making a case to reduce criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of illegal narcotics.
The Nevada Appeal reports the Nevada Commission on the Administration of Justice indicated during a meeting in Carson City last week it plans to propose state lawmakers change felony offenses to misdemeanors next year for possession of small amounts of drugs, including heroine, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Carson District Judge Jim Wilson told the panel studying sentencing in Nevada that drug addiction is a disease and putting addicts in prison makes no sense.
Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty agrees it's a waste of taxpayer money to house addicts in prison.
The commission plans to take a formal vote on a recommendation to the Legislature on Dec. 19.
