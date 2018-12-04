What now? Louisiana GOP loses top contender for governor

FILE- In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., arrives at the Capitol in Washington. Kennedy has ended months of speculation about the Louisiana governor’s race, saying he won’t run against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards in 2019. The shocking announcement Monday, Dec. 3, removes a formidable opponent from the race and leaves Republicans scrambling without a well-known contender as they try to unseat the Deep South’s only Democratic governor. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo