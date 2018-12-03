National Politics

Phoenix police ID driver killed when car crashes into house

The Associated Press

December 03, 2018 03:38 PM

PHOENIX

Police in Phoenix have released the name of a driver who died after his vehicle crashed into a house.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say it appears 35-year-old Jeffrey Baker passed out at the wheel and veered off the road into a home.

Police believe the fatal crash was possibly medically related.

Baker was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say a woman was in the passenger seat and was treated for minor injuries.

