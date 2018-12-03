Phoenix police ID driver killed when car crashes into house

Police in Phoenix have released the name of a driver who died after his vehicle crashed into a house.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say it appears 35-year-old Jeffrey Baker passed out at the wheel and veered off the road into a home.
Police believe the fatal crash was possibly medically related.
Baker was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Police say a woman was in the passenger seat and was treated for minor injuries.
