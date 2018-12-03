Lawyer for Senate GOP fired over misappropriated donations

State Senate Republicans in Connecticut say they have fired their lawyer after he said he improperly took tens of thousands of dollars donated to support legislative candidates.
Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says Michael Cronin was terminated Monday as legal counsel to the Senate Republican Caucus. He said Cronin told him earlier in the day he had "removed without authorization" money from the caucus political action committee.
Fasano said the breach of trust is "shocking and deeply upsetting."
Ross Garber is an attorney for Cronin. He said his client voluntarily reported his actions to Senate Republican leadership and state prosecutors. He said Cronin is committed to ensuring all the donated money is accounted for and returned.
