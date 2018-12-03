Recount of Maine congressional race set to begin

The recount of Maine's 2nd Congressional District race is slated to begin a month after Election Day.
Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said the recount will start Thursday and could last four weeks.
Democratic. Rep-elect Jared Golden won with 142,440 votes while Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin received 138,931 votes.
Poliquin requested a recount and calls Maine's new voting system unconstitutional. He's also asked a federal judge to either declare him the winner or order a second election.
Maine's new voting system, approved in 2016, lets voters rank candidates on the ballot.
Poliquin had the most-first place votes by nearly 2,000 in the first round of tabulations. But he ultimately lost after additional tabulations that reassigned votes from eliminated third- and fourth-place candidates.
Golden's lawyer called Poliquin's efforts "sour grapes."
