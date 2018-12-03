National Politics

Recount of Maine congressional race set to begin

The Associated Press

December 03, 2018 02:09 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The recount of Maine's 2nd Congressional District race is slated to begin a month after Election Day.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said the recount will start Thursday and could last four weeks.

Democratic. Rep-elect Jared Golden won with 142,440 votes while Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin received 138,931 votes.

Poliquin requested a recount and calls Maine's new voting system unconstitutional. He's also asked a federal judge to either declare him the winner or order a second election.

Maine's new voting system, approved in 2016, lets voters rank candidates on the ballot.

Poliquin had the most-first place votes by nearly 2,000 in the first round of tabulations. But he ultimately lost after additional tabulations that reassigned votes from eliminated third- and fourth-place candidates.

Golden's lawyer called Poliquin's efforts "sour grapes."

