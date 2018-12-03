Top Arizona officials certify November election results

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other top state officials have certified the results of November's general election that gave the Republican governor a second term but also elected the state's first Democratic U.S. Senator since the mid-1990s.
Monday's signing of the official election canvass by Ducey, outgoing Secretary of State Michele Reagan, Attorney General Mark Brnovich and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales is a formality that spotlights changes in Arizona's political direction.
Although Ducey won re-election by 14 percentage points over Democrat David Garcia, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema was elected to the Senate with a 2 percentage point margin of victory. Democrats also won top statewide races for the first time this decade, including secretary of state, schools superintendent and a corporation commission seat.
