Democratic lawmaker resigns from Nevada Assembly

A Democratic state assemblywoman representing portions of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas has resigned.
State Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz on Monday announced she will not return to Carson City in 2019 to participate in the upcoming legislative session.
Diaz was first elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2010. She says it has been an honor "working to ensure that Nevada's economy works for everyone."
Diaz represented District 11. She works at an elementary school in the Las Vegas area.
State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson says Diaz "has been a trailblazer and role model" as one of the first Latinas elected to the Nevada Legislature.
Clark County commissioners will pick her replacement following an application period.
