Colorado troop leaders head to Afghanistan

The leaders of Fort Carson's 4th Infantry Division now will lead the fighting in Afghanistan.
The Gazette reports Maj. Gen. Randy George, the division's commander, will be the top operations officer in Afghanistan, managing America's war effort on a day-to-day basis.
George said Sunday night before heading into a C-17 cargo jet to Afghanistan that he and his team "have been training hard, and we are ready for this mission."
George will be joined by another experienced Afghanistan hand, Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland, the division's top enlisted soldier.
George was a colonel in 2009 when he led Fort Carson's 4th Brigade Combat Team on a yearlong tour in Afghanistan.
Fort Carson's 1st Brigade Combat Team is in Afghanistan.
The post's 4th Combat Aviation Brigade is deployed, too, with its helicopters split between Europe and the Middle East.
