Lehigh building back open after suspicious packages cleared

Authorities say there was nothing suspicious about packages that caused an explosives dog to alert and prompted the partial evacuation of the Lehigh County government center in Allentown.
Sheriff Joe Hanna tells The Morning Call newspaper that the dog on a routine check at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, the dog Nevie hit on the pair of small packages that had come through the mail.
Authorities say the packages contained documents for the voter registration office.
Lehigh County spokesman Josh Seigel says authorities concluded the person who packaged the materials had been out deer hunting and transferred traces of gunpowder from his hands.
The building's been re-opened.
