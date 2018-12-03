Bush helped North Dakota celebrate centennial

Former President George H.W. Bush made numerous visits to North Dakota before and during his presidency.
One of the most notable visits was to celebrate the state's centennial. President Bush helped plant a tree from the White House lawn on the state Capitol grounds on April 24, 1989. An estimated 10,000 North Dakotans were on hand for the celebration. The Bismarck Tribune says the tree was removed the following year when it did not survive the harsh winter.
Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer issued statements of condolences on the death of the former president. Burgum announced U.S. and state flags would be flown at half-staff according to law.
