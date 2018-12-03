Lighting ceremony for state Christmas tree Friday

The official state Christmas tree has arrived at the Alabama Capitol and will soon be aglow in lights.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office says the annual lighting ceremony will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited.
The tree sits at the top of the Capitol steps facing Dexter Avenue.
This year's Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall (11-meter) Eastern Red Cedar grown in Bullock County. It was donated by Ray Allen of Fitzpatrick.
