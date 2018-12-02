George H.W. Bush guided by concern for humanity

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1993, file photo, U.S. President George H.W. Bush greets Somali children applauding him during a visit to an orphanage in famine-ravaged Baidoa. Bush was on a two-day visit to Somalia to review Operation Restore Hope. In his final weeks as president, Bush sent U.S. troops to Somalia to help pacify warring clans and protect overland shipments of food to starving Somalis. He said at the time: “These are humanitarian concerns, and in my view it is proper that the president show this concern to the people over there.” Jerome Delay, File AP Photo