GOP majority renominates Hanshaw as W.Va. House speaker

Majority Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates have renominated Roger Hanshaw as speaker.
The House says in a news release the move occurred Sunday during a private caucus meeting at the state Capitol. The full House will vote on a speaker on the first day of the 2019 session on Jan. 9.
Hanshaw says he'll work with House members to craft an agenda for the upcoming legislative session.
He was elected speaker in August after the resignation of Tim Armstead, who is now a state Supreme Court justice.
