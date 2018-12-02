Progressive magazine looks for donations after 110 years

The Progressive is looking for donations as the magazine founded by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Robert "Fighting Bob" La Follette nears its 110th birthday.
Editor Bill Lueders says he wants to raise $110,000 to "get our head above water." The Capital Times reports Lueders donated $10,000 of his own money to kick off fundraising, and hopes to prompt 10 other people around the country to do the same.
Lueders says the financial goal will "go a long way toward erasing" the Madison-based magazine's debt.
Donations to The Progressive can be made online.
La Follette founded the magazine in 1909, while serving as a U.S. senator. The Progressive is a nonprofit publishing a bimonthly magazine and online news. It also runs The Progressive Media Project and the Public School Shakedown project .
