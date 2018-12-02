Rep. Schiff suggests Roger Stone may have lied to Congress

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump associate Roger Stone arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says former Trump adviser Roger Stone’s testimony should be provided to special counsel Robert Mueller to consider potential perjury charges. Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that emails between Stone and an associate, Jerome Corsi, are “inconsistent” with Stone’s testimony. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo