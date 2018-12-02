Maine’s wind commission set to meet

Republican Gov. Paul LePage's commission examining concerns posed by the governor about wind energy is set to meet.
The Wind Energy Advisory Commission is set to meet Wednesday at the Cross Office Building in Augusta.
The governor, a critic of wind power, created the Maine Wind Energy Commission in January via executive order.
A LePage executive order in January said his administration was putting a hold on new wind energy projects in western and coastal Maine. But his administration later told a judge that it was ignoring LePage's order.
LePage charged the commission with issuing a report on wind projects' impacts. The governor's office in October released the names of the commission's 15 members and said meetings would be public.
The commission has been holding meetings in October.
