Missouri turns to math formula to deter gerrymandering

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, supporters of Missouri’s redistricting ballot measure hold signs behind former state Sen. Bob Johnson as he serves as their spokesman during a press conference outside the Cole County Courthouse in Jefferson City, Mo. Voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1 on the Nov. 6 ballot. It is unique among redistricting reforms adopted by a number of states in recent years because it requires Missouri’s state legislative districts to be drawn using a new mathematical formula to try to achieve “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” after the 2020 Census. David A. Lieb, File AP Photo