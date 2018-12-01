Mock stepping down as House minority leader

The North Dakota House's Democratic floor leader says he won't be seeking a second term.
Grand Forks Rep. Corey Mock announced Saturday that he will stand down as House minority leader.
Mock's decision leaves the position open to Fargo Rep. Joshua Boschee, who last month lost a bid for secretary of state.
Democrats are scheduled to chose their floor leaders on Sunday.
The incumbent Democratic Senate leader, Joan Heckaman, of New Rockford, says she intends to run for another term as minority leader.
Heckaman and Boschee do not have declared opponents.
Republicans in the North Dakota House last month elected Carrington Rep. Chet Pollert as the new majority leader.
Dickinson Sen. Rich Wardner is the chamber's floor leader.
Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.
