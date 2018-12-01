Nebraska law license of Iowa-based attorney suspended

The Nebraska Supreme Court has suspended the law license of an Omaha attorney whose office is located in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Frank Robak Sr.'s Nebraska license was suspended for at least a year on Friday after a client complained that Robak refused to refund his $5,000 retainer after inadequate work on a case.
Robak told the Nebraska Counsel for Discipline that he had told the client he was "not in a position" to refund the $5,000 because he had been hospitalized and was on Social Security disability.
After initially answering questions about the complaint, Robak failed to file answers to the formal complaint and charges.
Robak can apply for reinstatement after one year if he shows that he is fit to practice and submits to monitoring for two years.
