National Politics

Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of George Bush

The Associated Press

December 01, 2018 02:27 PM

HELENA, Mont.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout December in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died late Friday at age 94, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.

The Democratic governor said in a proclamation that Bush was a "steady hand" who did what was right for the American people regardless of party. Bush was the 41st president and a Republican.

  Comments  