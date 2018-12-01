Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of George Bush

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout December in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.
Bush died late Friday at age 94, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.
The Democratic governor said in a proclamation that Bush was a "steady hand" who did what was right for the American people regardless of party. Bush was the 41st president and a Republican.
