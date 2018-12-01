Dukakis credits Bush with helping to end Cold War

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1988 file photo, Massachusetts Democratic Governor Michael Dukakis makes a point during the first presidential debate with his opponent U.S. Vice President George Bush in Winston-Salem, N.C. Dukakis, who lost to George H.R. Bush in the 1988 presidential election, said Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 that his former political foe’s legacy was his effort to help end the Cold War. “Obviously we disagreed pretty strongly on domestic policy and I wasn’t thrilled with the kind of campaign he ran, but I think his greatest contribution was in negotiating the end of the Cold War with (Soviet leader) Mikhail Gorbachev,” Dukakis told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. Bob Jordan, File AP Photo