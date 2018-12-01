Flags in Iowa lowered Saturday for fallen WWII sailor

Flags in Iowa are flying at half-staff to honor a World War II sailor from Iowa killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags on state property lowered Saturday to honor Navy Fireman 1st Class Bert E. McKeeman. The date coincides with a burial service set in Council Bluffs for McKeeman's remains.
McKeeman, of Council Bluffs, was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked Dec. 4, 1941, by a Japanese bomber. McKeeman was 25.
McKeeman's remains were identified in August and returned to his family. His burial will include full military honors.
