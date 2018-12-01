Statehouse to see largest incoming class of lawmakers

A young, diverse group of lawmakers is getting ready to start their new jobs at the Vermont Statehouse.
MyNBC.com reports the 40 new representatives and five new senators make up the largest class of new lawmakers the Statehouse has seen since 1965.
They received briefings Wednesday on key issues, including the state budget.
With some members barely out of college, freshmen lawmakers are shaking up what has traditionally been one of the nation's oldest legislatures.
New members include 45-year-old Sen.-elect Ruth Hardy who seeks to make primary health care universal in the state. Thirty-year-old Rep.-elect Nader Hashim says he wants a more regulated marijuana market.
Twenty-four year old Rep.-elect Rebecca White says now there are more people in her age range who have full-time jobs that are running for office.
