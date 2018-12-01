Man fined $5K for jumping off dinner cruise ship

The Coast Guard issued a $5,000 fine to someone who jumped overboard from an entertainment vessel into the Columbia River in Richland in June.
The fine was issued in mid-November after The Coast Guard received an investigation report from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office responded to the June 15 incident after they say a man climbed over the rail of a dinner cruise boat and jumped off.
The sheriff's office says the man had asked the captain if he could jump but the captain said no.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The man swam to shore safely after the jump. His name was not released.
Intentionally jumping into the water from a passenger vessel is considered interfering with the safe operation of the vessel and is illegal.
Comments