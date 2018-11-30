Congresswoman-elect from New Mexico backs Pelosi for speaker

Congresswoman-elect Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico has backed Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi after publicly wavering until the crucial caucus vote.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Torres Small joined New Mexico's congressional delegation in supporting Pelosi in Wednesday's closed-door vote.
The full House will vote on the speaker in January, when Pelosi is expected to win with the backing of the Democratic majority.
During her campaign and as recently as Tuesday, Torres Small said she had not made up her mind whether to support Pelosi.
Democrats chose northern New Mexico Congressman Ben Ray Lujan for their No. 4 leadership position.
Pelosi was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011, when Democrats last held the House majority.
