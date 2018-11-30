Dem defeated in Mississippi US Senate race could run in 2020

Democrat Mike Espy who sought to unseat appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired stands with family members and talks to supporters in a crowded auditorium at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss., after losing the runoff election, Tuesday night, Nov. 27, 2018. Charles A. Smith AP Photo