Police: Man kills ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, then himself

Police say a man shot and killed another man and then himself at a home in Tennessee.
Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron tells news outlets 47-year-old Sonny Coulter shot 29-year-old Ethan Love before pulling the shotgun's trigger on himself Thursday afternoon. Aaron says the shooting happened outside Coulter's home.
Police say Love was in a relationship with a woman who has children with Coulter, and Coulter allegedly threatened Love with a shovel this month.
Police say a neighbor who called 911 received a text from Coulter saying he killed someone. Coulter's ex-girlfriend also alerted authorities after Coulter video-called to tell her about the shooting.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police say Coulter told her he was not going to prison and where his body would be. He died moments after officers arrived at his home.
Comments