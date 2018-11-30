Missing Maryland State Police bloodhound found

A police dog who was missing after taking off after some deer on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been found.
Maryland State Police spokesman Ron Snyder said by telephone Friday that a tipster spotted Gunner, a bloodhound, on Thursday not far from where he went missing in Talbot County a day earlier. Snyder says Gunner is back home and in good health.
Gunner escaped his collar and chased a group of deer he spotted as he was walked from his handler's home on Wednesday morning.
