Tougher gun laws among new Nevada governor’s top priorities

Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak says tougher gun laws are one of his top priorities as he takes the top office in Nevada.
Sisolak told The Associated Press that he wants to see the state ban assault weapons, silencers and bump stocks, which the gunman used in the Las Vegas shooting to modify his guns to mimic the firing of a fully automatic weapon.
Sisolak, the chairman of the Clark County Commission which oversees the Las Vegas Strip, started a fundraiser for the victims that amassed millions and cited the shooting on the campaign trail as a reason for change.
He says he doesn't have specifics of his proposals yet but isn't advocating a buyback of those weapons and devices.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments