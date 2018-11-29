GOP nominates David Osborne as Kentucky’s next House speaker

Kentucky Republicans have nominated David Osborne to be the next speaker of the House of Representatives.
The 61-member GOP caucus selected Osborne on Thursday in an election that was closed to the public. Osborne declined to say if he had opposition. The caucus did not release vote totals.
Osborne is a real estate agent and horse farmer. He became the acting speaker in January when former Speaker Jeff Hoover stepped down following a sexual harassment scandal. Hoover kept his seat in the legislature and was re-elected in November without opposition.
Republicans also nominated David Meade as speaker pro tempore and chose John "Bam" Carney as floor leader, Suzanne Miles as caucus chairwoman and Chad McCoy as whip.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The House of Representatives will vote on Osborne and Meade's nominations in January.
Comments