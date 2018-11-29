Deal reached to keep Boston’s Citgo sign in place

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 6, 2016 file photo, fans walk from Kenmore Square, with the iconic Citgo sign in the background, to a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, the Venezuelan oil company Citgo, Boston University and developer Related Beal released a joint statement Thursday Nov. 29, 2018 saying a deal has been reached to keep the sign at its current location “for years to come.” Charles Krupa AP Photo