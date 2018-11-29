Incoming North Carolina sheriff dismisses 25 employees

An incoming North Carolina sheriff has dismissed 25 workers from the sheriff's office.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports Guilford County Sheriff-elect Danny Rogers sent letters this week to the workers, including 10 who were part-time employees.
Rogers said he vetted each of the employees when deciding who to cut and who to keep. He said Wednesday that the cuts came down to who could serve under his leadership.
Rogers is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday.
Outgoing Sheriff BJ Barnes, who said he kept a list of employees who received letters, said 28 workers were notified. Barnes, who lost to Rogers in the general election earlier this month, called the move "ridiculous" and added it was "a disservice to the people of Guilford County."
