Some showing support for mayor after clash with city council

Residents in a Maine city are showing their support for the mayor following a decision by the City Council to block her from speaking on its behalf.
Some people in Belfast, Maine, say the council overreacted. Its decision Tuesday followed a column by Samantha Paradis that claims she's experienced "sexism, ageism and bigotry." Paradis wrote that councilors have tried to silence her and that her bathroom break policy for meetings was mocked at a recent event.
City Manager Joe Slocum tells the Bangor Daily News that "sustained communication" can help resolve the current conflict between the mayor and the council.
Comments