City officials seek to release more on Alabama mall shooting

The parents of shooting victim Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., Emantic Bradford Sr. and April Pipkins, flank attorney Ben Crump during a community event in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Police in suburban Hoover shot and killed their son in a shopping mall on Thanksgiving night, and the parents say they’ve yet to receive official confirmation by the city of what happened. Jay Reeves AP Photo