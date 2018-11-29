Wyoming lawmakers advance bill on school safety

The Legislature's interim Joint Education Committee has advanced a bill that would require Wyoming schools to create a comprehensive safety plan and conduct nationally recognized, proactive security training.
The measure represents the most meaningful security-related legislation to be advanced in 2018, after legislative leaders made school safety a priority in the wake of deadly shootings at schools in other states.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the proposed bill passed on a 9 to 4 vote Wednesday.
The proposal would direct the state Department of Education to consult with other state agencies to create model school safety and security guidelines for the state's 48 school districts. The districts would then create a safety and security plan.
The bill will be introduced in the next legislative session, which begins in January.
