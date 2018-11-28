Rhode Island sees ‘decent’ voter turnout in midterm

Voter turnout in Rhode Island for the midterm election rose this year.
WPRI-TV reports the Rhode Island Board of Elections reported 381,267 people voted in the Nov. 6 midterm. According to state data, that's about 48.4 percent of the state's registered voters.
University of Florida professor Michael McDonald says a voter turnout percentage based on the estimated voting-eligible population is more accurate. McDonald estimates this year's turnout was the second highest in the past five midterm elections.
Political analyst Joe Fleming says Rhode Island turnout was strong considering most state and federal races weren't competitive. Fleming believes turnout was affected by President Donald Trump.
McDonald estimates nationwide voter turnout at 49.4 percent, the highest for a midterm since 1912.
