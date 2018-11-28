Newly elected Nevada lawmakers attend freshman orientation

Nevada's new lawmakers have gone back to the classroom.
The freshman class of the General Assembly took part in a three-day orientation earlier this month to get ready for the session that will start next year.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the classes taught the newly elected lawmakers how to use the legislature's computer systems and how to deal with lobbyists and the media.
Thirteen lawmakers attended the classes in Carson City. They will attend additional classes in December to learn about policy issues and in January to study up on budgets and legislative process.
Legislators approved a bill in 2011 requiring all incoming lawmakers who have never served on the Nevada Legislature to attend orientation. The move came 15 years after Nevada voters approved term limits on lawmakers.
