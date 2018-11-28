Ex-governors: Inmate execution decisions a tough burden

Former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland, right, speaks during an interview on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Also pictured are former Ohio governors Robert Taft, center, and Richard F. Celeste, left. After a collective 20 years as Ohio’s governor, Richard F. Celeste, Bob Taft and Ted Strickland all wish they had spared more people from execution. The Columbus Dispatch via AP Joshua A. Bickel