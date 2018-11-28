Secretary of state proposes early voting in Rhode Island

Rhode Island's secretary of state says the demand for mail ballots in the recent election shows the need to allow for early voting.
Democrat Nellie Gorbea said Wednesday that about 17,000 traditional mail ballots were returned for the Nov. 6 general election, up from about 11,500 in 2014.
She says nearly 11,000 "emergency mail ballots" were returned within 20 days of the election, up from nearly 5,000 in 2014.
Gorbea, who was re-elected, says she'll push for a bill to allow early voting at town halls within 20 days of an election. The legislative session begins in January.
Gorbea says it would make voting more convenient, secure and eliminate mistakes that disqualify some mail ballots.
Her proposal has stalled in past legislative sessions. Some municipalities were concerned about costs.
