Ex-Rep. Ed Pastor, Arizona’s 1st Hispanic congressman, dies

Former U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor, Arizona's first Hispanic congressman, has died at age 75.
Pastor, a Democrat, served 23 years in Congress. He was the longtime senior member of the state's U.S. House delegation before he decided in 2014 against running for re-election.
A daughter, Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor, said her father died Tuesday night.
Ronnie Lopez, a longtime friend of Pastor and finance director of all of his campaigns, said Pastor had a heart attack while dining at a restaurant with his wife, Verma.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called Pastor "an Arizona trailblazer and true public servant" and said he was ordering that flags be lowered statewide to half-staff to recognize "the long-lasting impact he will leave on Arizona."
Comments