Police: Man who threatened deputies in standoff fatally shot

An Ohio sheriff's office says a man threatened deputies during a standoff and has been shot and killed by a SWAT team member.
A Lorain County Sheriff's Office release says deputies were told to be on the lookout for a "suicidal" Huron County man who was possibly driving a bronze vehicle. The news release says deputies found a man in such a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Camden Township and began talking to him.
Sheriff's officials say deputies took cover when the man brandished a handgun and a long gun. Sheriff's Detective Capt. Donald Barker said in the release that the man later "made movements that were a threat to the deputies" and the SWAT team member fatally shot him.
Authorities didn't immediately release the man's name.
Lorain police are investigating.
Comments