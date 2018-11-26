Judge to hear arguments on plea change by terror suspect

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud. The six-year-old case of Dad, accused of trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb in Chicago may be nearing a resolution. A Chicago federal judge will hear arguments Monday, Nov. 27, 2018, on a defense motion to let Daoud enter an Alford plea, in which he doesn’t admit guilt but concedes evidence will lead to his conviction. If the judge grants the defense request, there would be no trial. (U.S. Marshals office via AP, File) AP