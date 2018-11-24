Williams police officers getting cameras on their guns

The Williams Police Department is mounting cameras on its officers' guns.
Police in the northern Arizona city already had body cameras but the Arizona Daily Sun reports that police Lt. Darrell Hixson said the department decided to add the gun-mounted cameras to ensure that the critical moments of a drawn firearm or shooting would be recorded.
Hixson says the technology will help "stand up and own it" if mistakes are made but also provide evidence if mistakes aren't made.
According to the Sun, the gun-mounted cameras produced by Veridian Weapon Technology cost $500 apiece and include a flashlight and microphone also mounted on the rail under gun's muzzle
The systems use magnets in holsters to turn on cameras drawn from holsters, and turns off cameras when holstered.
