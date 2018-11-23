Spokane City Council to vote on fake service animal measure

The Spokane City Council is set to crack down on people trying to pass off their pets as service animals.
The Spokesman-Review reports an ordinance to be considered Monday could expel such people from public places within the city.
The effort, sponsored by Councilman Mike Fagan, would align Spokane with a law passed in the state Legislature this year.
The state's rules allow an enforcement officer to ask if a service animal is required due to a disability and what task the animal is trained to do.
If the animal's handler refuses to answer questions or the animal is observably not a service animal, the enforcement officer can remove them from the premises and fine the handler $500.
Fagan's proposal uses most of the language in state's law and would become part of the city's human rights code.
